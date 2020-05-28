Arnolds Park Amusement Park plans to reopen on June 3

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) -- One of Siouxland's biggest summer attractions will soon be opening its doors.

The Arnolds Park Amusement Park is now planning to open for the season Wednesday, June 3. Park officials originally had planned to open May 30th but had to reschedule that as a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds that allows amusement facilities to reopen doesn't go into effect until June 1st.

Arnolds Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb says they're very excited to get the park opened once again.

”Well you know everybody I think is ready to get out and about and we're ready to get things moving down here, too. Just looking forward to the time that we can do that," said Plumb

Plumb says they're using the time between now and June 3 to put the necessary protocols in place for COVID-19, including the installation of hand sanitizing stations, social distancing for rides and other precautions to meet public health and CDC guidelines.

Safety measures will be in place, including social distancing on the rides.

The Queen 2 will also begin running public cruises on Wednesday.