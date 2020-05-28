Breezy with decreasing cloud cover through the day

A front is moving through Siouxland this morning and a few raindrops will be possible very early on west of Highway 81.



Otherwise, we will start off with some cloudy skies through the morning.



As that front moves through, the winds will stir up and become a bit blustery for the afternoon with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.



That will also bring in drier air and helped to break up the cloud cover for the afternoon hours.



Highs will be near 80 with humidity dropping.



Winds will quickly die down this evening and it will be a very quiet night with lows near 50 degrees.



Friday will be a nearly perfect day with a lot of sunshine, lower humidity and temperatures in the mid 70s.



Winds will also be lighter.



A system will move through on Saturday and bring a chance for light showers, especially in western Siouxland.



We will be cooler as a result with highs in the 60s.



Cloud cover hangs around Sunday and Monday but temperatures will be jumping with 70s Sunday and 80s for Monday, the first day of June.



Next week is looking summer-like with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a few chance for thunderstorms in the middle of the week.