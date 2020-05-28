DECISION 2020: Woodbury County Sheriff candidate Chad Sheehan

UNDATED (KTIV) - Chad Sheehan is one of two Republicans vying for their party's nomination in the race for Woodbury County Sheriff.

"Mr. Sheehan, what is the biggest challenge facing the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office?" asked Matt Breen. "And, how do you address the problem?" "If you're referring to the sheriff's office specifically I think the biggest challenge for the next sheriff will be building the new law enforcement center jail," said Chad Sheehan, (R) Candidate for Woodbury County Sheriff. "For me, it's one of the reasons that I got into the race. I think I bring a unique skillset to the sheriff's race in that I've got 23 years of law enforcement experience. But, I also have private business, small business ownership experience. And so I think owning a small business is a lot different than running a public budget. So, I think that uniquely qualifies me to ensure the citizens of Woodbury County that I can offer focused oversight on that $50-million budget. I will make sure the money is spent wisely. I'm not going to be afraid to ask the tough questions of that Law Enforcement Center Authority. And, I'm going to build upon the relationships that I've built in my small business, and all the different people in the public and private sector that and be able to call on them for assistance as that building project is underway."

"If elected, how will your leadership, and policies, differ from current Sheriff Dave Drew?" asked Breen. "Sheriff Drew is very highly-respected in Woodbury County, and he has done an outstanding job taking the sheriff's office from where it was, to where it is today," said Sheehan. "And, I'm proud to say Sheriff Drew is endorsing me in this sheriff's race. And, I think there's one person that knows the job that's required of the sheriff. And, that would be Sheriff Drew. He knows both candidates for 30 years. And, he has chosen to endorse me in this race, and I'm very proud to have that endorsement. For me, I think one of the things is that I bring a little youth, and a little different energy to the sheriff's race. I want to use that energy, and that passion that I've shown throughout my career. And, I will continue to use that energy, and that passion, and those visions that I have for the sheriff's office. And, I will lead from out in front. I will be a very involved, out-in-the-community person. I think many of the people watching tonight will recognize my face. They've seen me. I've been a volunteer in many different organizations out in the public, and that's the type of sheriff that I will be. And, I will continue to lead from out in front."