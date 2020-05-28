DECISION 2020: Woodbury County Sheriff candidate Todd Wieck

UNDATED (KTIV) - Todd Wieck is one of two Republicans vying for their party's nomination in the race for Woodbury County Sheriff.

"Mr. Wieck, what is the biggest challenge facing the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office?" asked Matt Breen. "And, how do you address the problem?" "Right now, the biggest challenge we have going in Woodbury County is the construction of our new Law Enforcement & Justice Center," said Todd Wieck, (R) Candidate for Woodbury County Sheriff. "That's a $50.3-million project and it's probably one of the biggest projects that Woodbury County has seen in a long, long time. And, fortunately for me, in the position that I'm in in the sheriff's office, I have been involved in this project from the inception. I'm currently assisting the planners with the detailed drawings… the architects… and working on a lot of that stuff right now. Obviously, when I'm elected that process will already have been completed. We will be going into the construction phase of this next year at this time. It will be seamless for me as sheriff moving on with the project through the entire construction of the building, and the move into that building, with all of my experience at the sheriff's office… over 30 years. I've worked in the jail, I have administrated the jail, I have administrated in every division of the sheriff's office, so this would be seamless for me."

"If elected, how will your leadership, and policies, differ from current Sheriff Dave Drew?" asked Breen. "As far as policies go, we have implemented, and we are doing a lot of different things," said Wieck. "And, I'm going to be doing a lot of different things with the training. I'm going to form and start a professional standards division within the sheriff's office so that we have better oversight with our training, our policy and our education so that our staff is better prepared to serve and protect the citizens of this county. I also have an open door policy. I will be there every day. I will take phone calls, and I will take visitors into that office, and I will communicate with the public. I'll be transparent. And, I've been transparent through my entire campaign. That's just the kind of person I am. You will see me in that sheriff's office every day as an elected official."