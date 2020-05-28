First COVID-19 death reported in Dixon County, NE

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 death in Dixon County.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says this is the second virus-related death in their health district, which covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. Last week the NNPHD reported Thurston County's first COVID-19 death.

Health officials say Dixon and Thurston County's deaths were residents in their 70's with underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, May 28, there have been 906 in NNPHD's health district. Officials say 125 of the tests came back positive.

Of those positives: