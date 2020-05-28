Food Truck Friday will not take place tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City's annual Food Truck Friday season will not be starting tomorrow due to concerns with COVID-19.

Food Truck Fridays would have begun on May 29 at Pearl Street Park in Sioux City.

The public summer event draws hundreds of Siouxlanders together to sample cuisine from local vendors. Organizers say that right now, it is too soon and not safe to hold such a large gathering.

Sam Burrish, one of the volunteer organizers for Food Truck Fridays, says they are talking about ways to hold the event later in the summer, albeit with a different format.

Details and safety measures are still being discussed and no start date has been determined. In the meantime, Burrish still encourages Siouxlanders to visit local food trucks many of which continue to operate independently all around the Sioux City area.