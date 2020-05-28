Four Seasons Health Club prepares to reopen with safety measures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

As restriction begin to be lifted, many businesses are preparing to reopen including gyms and other facilities.



Four Seasons Health Club will be reopening on Monday, June 1st.

The doors to Four Seasons Health Club will reopen at 4:00 am on Monday, but there will be several safety measures put into place.



Many of the cardio machines, benches, and other equipment have been disabled, turned off, or removed to ensure physical distancing.



They have added several sanitation stations added, and the cleaning staff will also be cleaning equipment with commercial grade disinfectant.



Many other areas of the facility will also have limitations and restrictions for safety.



Sales and Marketing Manager Tim Clark says that they decided to take a cautious and measured phase-in approach to opening to protect all of their members.

"We owe that to our members, you know we have a lot of members that are in at-risk groups because of age for example, so we have to be very thoughtful about all of these different people," said Tim Clark, Sales, and Marketing Manager.

Four Seasons is currently developing an app that will allow people to enjoy home workouts and will allow for contactless 24-hour entry.



The Aquatics area of the Health Club will be delayed in opening for two extra weeks.

For a full list of safety measures visit their website https://fourseasonshealthclub.com/reopening-information/