Iowa COVID-19 deaths reach 500, over 10,000 cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Thursday there have been 15 more COVID-19 deaths bringing the state's total to 500.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is also reporting 246 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 18,502. Of those cases, state health officials say 10,148 of them have recovered.

As of the morning of May 28, 142,321 people have been tested, meaning 1 out of 22 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

There have been 123,397 negative cases reported in the state.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest real-time numbers, click here.