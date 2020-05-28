Iowa foster care organization says recruiting families has been difficult

NORTHWEST IOWA (KTIV) - May is National Foster Care month. It's a time to celebrate families who open their hearts and homes to children in the system, but also to raise awareness about the need for foster families.

Lutheran Services of Iowa Foster Care and Adoption is an organization that serves families across Western Iowa, including Sioux City.

They help recruit, train and license families to be foster parents.

Training and Development Coordinator Danette Morgan says after all of the prerequisites are finalized, the training process begins and takes ten weeks.

She says training and orientation usually are done in person, but because of COVID-19, they've shifted to virtual sessions.

Recruiting also has been difficult because the group hasn't been able to go into communities, churches, and other regular meetings to find families.

"The goal of foster care is always going to be reunification so we want the foster family to be willing to work with the biological family and actually try to heal the entire family," said Danette Morgan, Training and Development Coordinator.

Last year, 778 children were referred into foster care in western Iowa.

Morgan says children are typically in a foster home for about a year, but that can change, depending on the child and family.

"I think sometimes people are afraid of to get to attached to these children so that prevents them from becoming a foster parent but one of the best things we can do for these children is get attached to them and teach them how to make those attachments," said Morgan.

To learn more about foster care and find local trainings, click here.