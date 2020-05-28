Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 13,261, officials report 1 new death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 13,261.

Health officials also reported one more COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 164.

As of May 28, officials say out of the 95,187 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 81,542 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.