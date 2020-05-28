New coach, new field improvements at Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Practice will start Monday for Iowa's high school baseball and softball teams. The Woodbury Central baseball team is expecting another good season this summer.

The Wildcats were ranked in Class 1A for much of last season. Woodbury Central tied for second place in the Western Valley Conference, at 12-4. The Wildcats were 21-14 overall, playing a tough non-conference schedule.

Woodbury Central lost just two seniors from last year, and has five seniors back. The Wildcats went to the substate semifinals last season, and are hoping for another fun summer.

"We've had the same pitching rotation for the last three years almost," said senior Jakob Schultz. "So I think we'll be one of the best pitching teams in the state."

"My sophomore year we had a conference title and I think we can get back to that again this year if we stay focused and we're all just working together as a team and just stay together I think we'll be fine," said senior Matt Carney.

Andy Compton takes over as Woodbury Central's head coach, replacing Billy Meacham, who's now at Pocahontas. Compton has overseen some field improvements in Moville, with artificial turf around the plate and the pitcher's mound.

The Wildcats will play a 15-game season and are glad that the season wasn't cancelled.

"We're really excited with what we have coming back," said Compton. "We've got a lot of leadership, a lot of experience. We're just trying to get over that hump. The kids have put in a lot of work in the off-season. I think there's a lot more drive. I think we're getting close. It's not been the best time to be a first time head coach, going through all this. It's definitely a new experience. We just got to get over that hump."

Woodbury Central opens the season on Monday, June 15 at West Monona.