No one injured in Spencer, IA house fire

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - No one was injured following a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Spencer.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Spencer Fire-Rescue was called to the fire at 307 East 4th Street.

As firefighters entered the home they found high heat and heavy smoke conditions.

The fire was located in the kitchen and quickly extinguished. Smoke damage was found throughout the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews were on scene for three-and-a-half hours. Assisting Spencer Fire-Rescue was Spencer Hospital Paramedics, Everly Fire-Rescue, Iowa State Fire Marshal, and the Spencer Police Department.