President Trump signs executive order aimed at social media companies
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.
Still, the move appears to be more about politics than substance, as the president aims to rally supporters after Twitter applied fact checks to two of his tweets.
Legal experts have expressed doubts the president can do much by himself, without an act of Congress. And the order is certain to face legal challenges.