River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until late Tuesday night.

* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 12.87 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Tuesday June 02.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural

lands begins.

