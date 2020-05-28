Sioux City bar owner says “It’s time” concerning re-opening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Even with the spike of COVID-19 cases in some Iowa communities, some businesses in the state are being allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Thursday was the day bars had the green light to open their doors.

The state has made some allowances for drinks to-go with takeout orders.

But the shutdown has proved to be a difficult time for neighborhood bars, their employees, and the customers they serve, including those in Sioux City.



"When they said we could open the first thing we did was send a message out to all of our employees. We just wanted to hear what they thought about it. Everyone wanted to come back. Everyone was ready to come back. They've been up here kind of getting everything cleaned up. So as a team, here we're ready to go." said Kelly Quinn, Owner of Marty's Tap.



Marty's Tap Owner Kelly Quinn says even with the precautions in place for social distancing, he has seen a steady flow of customers throughout the day.

He adds, in the coming weeks, they will make a decision on when to re-introduce live entertainment.