South Dakota reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Thursday, South Dakota health officials confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, no additional virus deaths were reported on May 28. Thus far, there have been 54 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota.

As of Thursday, May 28, the state has tallied 4,793 total positive cases of the virus. Health officials say South Dakota currently has 1,041 active COVID-19 cases while 3,698 cases have recovered.

Officials say 105 residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 406 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.