South Sioux City to reopen city buildings on June 1

South Sioux City, Neb. (KTIV) -- South Sioux City, Nebraska, is beginning to relax restrictions within certain city buildings and complexes.

Effective June 1st, all city buildings will be open to the public by appointment.

City Council meetings also will resume, and the public can attend but must maintain social distancing guidelines.

Baseball, softball and camping facilities will open up, but soccer complexes will not be open.

To watch or participate in baseball or softball, a waiver must first be signed.

"If you're a spectator or player, that you'll sign a statement saying we realize that the Corona Virus is in our area, and that by going to the sporting event or playing in the sporting activity there is a potential of catching the Corona Virus,"says Lance Hedquist, City Administrator.

Hedquist says he hopes the city will be fully operational by July 1st.