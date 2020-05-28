Studies show link between COVID-19 and Vitamin D

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to health officials, studies are showing there may be a link between Vitamin D and COVID-19.

Cindy Lewin, a nurse practitioner with Unity Point Health-St. Luke's, says some ongoing studies have shown Vitamin D may help decrease respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.

She said most of us tend to have a lack of Vitamin D, since 90% comes from sunlight and only 10% from food.

She said it may even be worse for the Midwest since during wintertime, it is more difficult to be outside.

Even though Lewin said a supplement of Vitamin D may be beneficial, she also warns, too much Vitamin D might have negative impacts.

"And that can cause symptoms that can lead to nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms. So usually we recommend around 500 units of Vitamin D, is what has been studied with COVID. Anywhere from 400 to 800, so usually taken around the 500 of Vitamin D will help people also." said Lewin.

Lewin adds, even though Vitamin D may help in some way, it is still very important to continue to protect yourself by social distancing and washing your hands.