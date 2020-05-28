Woodbury County confirms over 1,300 COVID-19 recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed 1,394 residents in Woodbury County have recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 23 new cases in Woodbury County, state health officials say there have been 2,669 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, so far there have been 33 virus deaths in Woodbury County.

As of May 28, there have been 209 total hospitalizations in the county, 130 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.