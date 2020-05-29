A beautiful Friday before rain chances return Saturday

High pressure has taken over and gave us a quiet overnight.



With the light winds and clear skies, temperatures have tumbled into the 40s for most of us.



Expect quick warming through the morning, though, and it will turn into a terrific day with highs in the mid 70s, lots of sunshine and just a light breeze.



We will stay clear into the evening hours with clouds starting to increase overnight as our next system approaches.



There will be a slight chance of a shower late in the night but a better chance for Saturday, especially in the first half of the day.



Most will see a tenth of an inch or less with just a little more in northeast Nebraska.



Temperatures will be held in the mid 60s, well below average.



Clouds hold into Sunday and there could even be a stray shower or two again Sunday, mainly late in the day.



Even though the clouds stick around into Monday, southerly flow will kick in and start to bring some summer-like heat and humidity through the rest of the week.



We even have a chance to hit 90 degrees on Tuesday with a few storm chances in the middle of the week.