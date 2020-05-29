Angela Rogers joined KTIV in April 2020 as the assistant news director. Angela has spent the past five years in several newsrooms across the country, but she’s excited to be back in the Midwest once again.

Angela earned a B.A. in Broadcast News and a B.A. in Sociology from Drake University. She started her journalism career as an intern at WCCO in her hometown, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She joined WHO-TV in college and then went over to the KCCI-TV team to be a morning producer.

Angela always knew she wanted to be a reporter and tell the important stories that the community wants to know. After leaving KCCI, she joined the KEYC News team in Mankato, Minnesota as a multi-media journalist. Angela loved getting to report so close to home, but Palmetto trees and warmer weather was calling. She packed up her bags and moved to South Carolina to become a senior reporter for ABC Columbia. While in the Palmetto State, Angela reported on several stories that gained national attention, like the Florence shooting that killed two police officers and injured seven; and a . She also reported on Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael while she lived on the coast.

Angela is happy to be back in the great state of Iowa. Angela’s now a lot closer to her family in Minnesota. She has a boxer/lab mix pup named Cooper (after Anderson Cooper) and enjoys spending time with family and friends.