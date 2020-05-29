Sioux City pools to open for lessons and classes, certain parks and recreational facilities open June 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City has announced it will be opening up public pools for lessons and classes, while also allowing certain parks and recreation facilities to open.

On Thursday, Sioux City Parks and Recreations announced the city's three pools would be allowed to open on June 22 to teach swim lessons, fitness classes and provide lap swims within health guidelines.

This includes the Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside pools.

City officials say Swim lessons for Tiny Tots, Parent & Infants, and Learn to Swim levels 1-3 will require a parent, guardian, family member, or babysitter 14 years of age or older to be in the water with the student.

The lifeguards will provide full instruction for each level from the deck and/or in the water, but will not have any physical contact with the student.

Officials say all fitness classes and lap swim will be limited to ensure that appropriate distancing measures are in place. Locker rooms will be available for no more than five people at a time. Pool guests are highly

encouraged to arrive with their swimsuits on to avoid locker room usage.

Restrooms will be available in the locker rooms, following the five-person guidelines.

Wearing a mask or face covering at the pool facility is highly encouraged, although not allowed while in the water due to the risk of suffocation.

Officials say other measures pools will follow once open are:

No drinking fountains will be operating and water bottles from home are encouraged.

Deck chairs will not available, lawn chairs are permitted.

Only one parent, guardian, family member, or babysitter at least 14 years of age, is permitted to accompany the student into the facility.

A sign-in sheet must be completed when entering the facility. Information will be used by staff for contact tracing in the event a positive case is confirmed.



Sioux City Parks and Recreations also announced Thursday they'd begin a phased reopening of parks and recreational facilities starting June 1.

According to a press release from city officials, the reopening of parks and facilities will be conducted in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.

On June 1 the following parks and recreation facilities will reopen to the public.

Bacon Creek Dog Park for public and canine use. The water fountain will not be in use.

All public tennis courts.

Cook Park Skate Park.

Athletic League Fields can be opened for use by the Athletic Association that manages and maintains the facilities. Social distancing and other public health measures will be independently administered by the associations.



Regular park hours will apply to the dog park, tennis courts and skate park. To view park hours for specific locations, click here.

City officials say the following facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Basketball/Futsol Courts

Long Lines Family Recreation Center/Climbing Wall

IBP Ice Center

Park Shelters – No shelter reservations will be taken for the month of June.

Cone Park Lodge – No reservations will be taken for the month of June.

Park Playgrounds

Park Restrooms

Splash Pads

The city says these facilities will remain closed since they represent a higher risk due to how they lend themselves to increased physical contact and are difficult to guarantee cleanliness because of a high volume of users.