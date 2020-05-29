Contact tracers play vital role in COVID-19 pandemic to track the virus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's probably a term you've heard a lot of during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact tracers are working with people who have tested positive to identify who they've interacted with.

"Mostly that person is looking to see who else may be infected," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health. "You know, who are the people that are in contact with this case."

It's the call many people throughout Siouxland are getting during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Someone will call and will talk to you about a variety of things," said Brock. "All the way from your symptoms, to travel situations, to how many people live in your house."

Brock said tracers will also ask you who else you may have come into contact with outside of your home.

"People can pass COVID-19 at least a day or two before they start to have symptoms," said Brock. "So you may have had contact with somebody before you realized you were sick."

So what constitutes as a contact? If you think about it, we come into contact with dozens of people every day. To help draw that line, Brock said tracers limit contacts to someone you've spent more than 15 minutes with at less than a 6-foot distance.

"The hardest part is getting the information from the person," said Brock. "We don't know except for what they tell us."

Brock said many counties have passed off contact tracing to the state. But, in Woodbury County, they've decided to keep that tracing internal for the most part.

"We felt if we gave that up to the state, we would lose some of the information that we gain from doing these ourselves," said Brock.

Brock said they have about 40 people with the district, working in some capacity with contact tracing.