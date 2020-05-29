Food Bank of Siouxland appoints new executive director

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Food Bank of Siouxland has announced who will be their new Executive Director.

Current Assistant Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid will be stepping into the position as current Director Linda Scheid retires in August.

A press release from the food bank says Wanderscheid is a Siouxland native who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Government from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He also has a Master’s in Public Administration from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The food bank says Wanderscheid joined the Food Bank staff in August of 2013 as the Agency Relations Coordinator.

Wanderscheid and his wife reside in Siouxland with their three children. He is active with his children’s activities, including soccer, basketball, and dance.