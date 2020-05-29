George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Protesters angered by the death of a black man who died while pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon.

Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz had activated the National Guard at the Minneapolis mayor's request, as protests and looting spread into neighboring St. Paul.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can't breathe as a police officer kneels on his neck.

As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.