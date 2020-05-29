Guidelines released for high school baseball and softball games in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- High school baseball and softball practices start Monday in Iowa. The Sioux City Community School District has set guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

Spectators will be allowed to watch games but they must bring their own chairs. The bleachers will not be open for public use. Spectators must follow social distancing guidelines and stay six feet from one another.

There will be no concessions available during games.

Teams will also follow Iowa high school guidance on social distancing for players as it relates to the dugout and practices.

"I think we feel like we can do it safely," said Sioux City East Athletic Director BJ Koch. "The CDC and the state association have given us a lot of guidance and it's things we think we can accomplish and do a pretty decent level to make sure it's safe for the kids and the spectators."

"Obviously what we're going to look at is making sure that we follow all of the guidelines that the state has given us," said Sioux City West Athletic Director Al Pace. "We're going to disinfect all of our equipment which would include helmets and bats and gloves and balls and all of those things and just really going to work with some signage to make sure that everybody knows the requirements that the state has asked us to follow."

The first games will be on Monday, June 15.