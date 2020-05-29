Hinton’s Brighton signs with Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Courtesy Northwestern College) -- Kyle Brighton (Hinton, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Northwestern College beginning this fall.

A standout in four sports for Hinton High School, Brighton has lettered three years for the Black Hawks baseball team heading into his final season this summer. Brighton posted a team-best 7-1 record on the mound with a 1.66 ERA as a junior. He struck out 63 and walked 19 in 48.2 innings pitched. Brighton helped lead Hinton to the class 2A sub-state final and 26-5 overall record. Brighton also earned all-district honors in football and was a state qualifier in track.

“We are excited to get Kyle on board and part of the Red Raider baseball program,” commented Head Coach Brian Wede. “We really like his ability and are excited to add someone of his ability and character to our team. Kyle has a strong work ethic and who we believe has his best baseball days ahead of him.”

A member of both the honor roll and National honor, Brighton plans to major in Exercise Science at Northwestern. He is the son of Amy Schmidt and Mark Brighton.