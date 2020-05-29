Iowa reports nearly 300 additional COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Friday there have been 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 290 new positive cases since yesterday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting there have now been 520 virus deaths in the state, with a total of 18,792 individuals testing positive.

As of May 29, out of those who have tested positive, 10,570 of them have recovered. That's an increase of 422 recoveries since yesterday morning.

Thus far, Iowa health officials say 146,275 people have been tested, meaning 1 out of 22 Iowans have been tested statewide. There have been 127,056 negative cases reported in Iowa.

Across Iowa, health officials are reporting 376 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 117 of them in the ICU.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC region 3 by the state, there are 98 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Officials say 45 of those patients are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa has 70 ventilators, 95 ICU beds and 532 inpatient beds available.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest real-time numbers, click here.