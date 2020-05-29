Minneapolis freelance photographer shares photos of the city after Thursday protests

Minneapolis, Minnesota (KTIV) -- Engineer and freelance photographer Timothy Olson, who has been a Minneapolis resident for 20 years, sent KTIV some photos, which he shot on Friday.

He says they show a neighborhood north of the Minneapolis police precinct that was gutted by fire.

Olson says he was apprehensive to go out on Friday because he is a positive person and did not want to capture hatred in his photos, but something compelled him to do it.

Olson says, as an engineer, he tries to gain understanding from a broad perspective.

He says the thick smell of smoke is everywhere and right now, after feeling sadness, concern, frustration and fear, he feels numb and confused.

He also tells KTIV of the curfew in place on Friday night. It started at 8:00 p.m. and goes until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, but he says many people are still nervous.