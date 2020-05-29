Norfolk officials to launch Regrow Gift Card Program on June 1

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials in Norfolk, Nebraska, are partnering up to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The City of Norfolk, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, and Norfolk Area Economic Development has created the Regrow 2020 Gift Card Program.

The program will launch on Monday, June 1.

Businesses in Madison County impacted by COVID-19 including but not limited to locally owned, brick and mortar retail, restaurants, bars/taverns, fitness centers, salons, theaters, and entertainment operations are eligible to apply.

Applications must be completed by noon on Friday, June 5.

CLICK HERE FOR THE REGROW 2020 GIFT CARD PROGRAM APPLICATION - ENGLISH

CLICK HERE FOR THE REGROW 2020 GIFT CARD PROGRAM APPLICATION - SPANISH