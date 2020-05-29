One person dead after head-on collision with semi in Clay County, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Authorities say a Cedar Rapids man has died in Clay County, Iowa after an accident involving a semi.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:30 a.m. Friday they responded to a report of a head-on collision on Highway 71.

Once they arrived at the scene, authorities say they found that a 2003 Peterbilt Semi driven by 46-year-old Stoney Ray Burris of Livington Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a 1987 Pontiac Firebird.

The sheriff's office says the Pontiac, driven by George Skyler Ellsworth Cole of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when it swerved into the northbound lane.

Authorities say due to this the semi collided head on with the Pontiac, causing the accident.

Authorities say Burris was transported to the Spencer Hospital with minor injuries. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Medical Examiner.

The accident is being invested by the Iowa State Patrol.