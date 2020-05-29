Showers and cooler weather return for Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures were a bit cooler today than Thursday but it was very nice and not as windy.

Saturday is going to bring us mostly cloudy skies and a chance of light showers across the region with highs staying cool in the mid 60s.

Those showers should start to move out toward Saturday evening although we can’t rule out a shower or two trying to return for Sunday morning.

The rest of Sunday is going to stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

A few showers could again pop up Sunday night before warmer weather starts to move in.

On Monday, we’ll try to decrease the clouds some as the day goes along and the warming will begin with highs suddenly reaching the upper 80s.

Tuesday will stay very warm with highs near 90 with lots of sunshine.

We could see a slight chance of a thunderstorm from Tuesday night into Wednesday with Wednesday’s highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday is likely to stay mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Then a slight chance of thunderstorms returns on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.