Sioux City Pride Festival postponed

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux City Pride Festival has been postponed.

Siouxland Pride Alliance says it will continue to monitor conditions and will work with public officials to determine the safest time to celebrate Pride.

Sioux City Pride says it hopes to reschedule for September, but that is tentative.

As an alternative way for people to show their pride, they can "scoop the downtown loop" on Saturday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to gather at Long Lines Family Rec. Center parking lot. The route will go north on Nebraska Street to 18th, then south on Pierce Street.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to show support for the LGBTQ community. There is no fee for participation.