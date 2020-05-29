Siouxlanders march several blocks in downtown Sioux City protesting the death of George Floyd

"Can you all be quiet for a whole solid minute for all of the lives we have lost unjust." Protester in Friday's march in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Emotions spill over into other communities after the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, the Minneapolis man died in police custody, while the arresting officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Friday, about 100 people gathered for a peaceful protest, in Sioux City, to honor the life of George Floyd.

The protesters marched from 4th and Floyd to the police and fire headquarters downtown.

One protester says although the incident didn't happen here, this is a national issue and it needs to be addressed. They say the protest was a way to let their voices be heard.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure says it's humbling to see people exercise their freedom of speech. He says the police department chose not to release a statement Friday because, at this point, they believe its more important for police to listen to the community's concerns.

People are angry, they are hurt. They want to voice concerns and let us know what they consider a problem is and it's just important for us to listen to that and digest it and come up with a plan to build that tie and that relationship with those people and rebuild whatever trust we have with them," said Sgt. McClure.

McClure said building relationships with everyone in the community is something police work on every day.

Protesters say the demonstration wasn't the end of their efforts. They say they'll continue to raise awareness.