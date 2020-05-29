Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Winnebago Reservation

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19.

The Winnebago Reservation now has had a total of 25 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 25 cases, eight individuals have recovered.

The six patients that tested positive were all symptomatic, but reportedly in good condition. Those patients are recovering at home in isolation.

Because of concerns over rising COVID-19 cases on the Winnebago Reservation, WinnaVegas Casino Resort will remain closed. Although the Casino is located in Sloan, Iowa, many of the casino employees live in Winnebago, Nebraska.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska oversees and has full authority over WinnaVegas Casino Resort operations. The Winnebago Tribal Council met Friday morning and agreed to keep the entire resort closed until further notice. The Tribal Council is scheduled to reconvene on June 12 and will re-evaluate reopening the Casino Resort at that time.