South Dakota primary elections to take place June 2nd

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota's primary election is set to take place on June 2. Organizers say they are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of the public, but they are not expecting a big turnout because many have opted for absentee voting.

Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding says voters will be provided with masks and sanitizer at all eight polling locations.

She says they are also keeping the voting booths at a 6-foot distance, and disinfecting them after every use.

Every voter will be asked to take their pen or throw it away to avoid contamination.

Precincts 5 and 6, which are located in Beresford, have been moved to Beresford School's multi-purpose room. The move was made to allow for more space.

Sieverding adds, absentee voting can still be done up until 3 p-m on Monday.

