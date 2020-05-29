South Dakota reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,063 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Friday, South Dakota health officials confirmed five additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. This brings South Dakota's total deaths due to the virus up to 59.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been an additional 73 positive cases since Thursday morning, bringing the statewide total to 4,866. Currently, there are 1,063 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 3,744 cases have recovered.

As of May 29, there are 95 South Dakotans hospitalized. There have been 418 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.