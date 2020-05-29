WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19 WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19For the latest COVID-19 coverage: https://ktiv.com/coronavirus/ Posted by KTIV News 4 on Friday, May 29, 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Emergency Management is scheduled to hold a joint news conference Friday at 2 p.m.

Officials say Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Socknat will discuss personal protective equipment resources during the news conference.

Additionally, officials with Siouxland District Health Department will discuss data trends and contact tracing when it comes to COVID-19.

Also, Chris Clarke with the Salvation Army will discuss efforts being done to help feed low-income families.

