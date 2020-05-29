Wild Rose Casinos to reopen June 1

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (SUBMITTED) - Wild Rose Casino & Resort will re-open on Monday, June 1, in compliance with the proclamation announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 26.

This includes restrictions and rules to ensure appropriate social distancing, a heightened cleaning regimen and overall safety measures.

Wild Rose Emmetsburg will open its doors at noon on Monday, June 1, with hours scheduled for noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

“After being closed for 75 days, this feels like a grand opening. The entire Wild Rose team is working hard to welcome back our customers and players,” said Tom Timmons, president and COO. “These are extraordinary and unprecedented times, and our casinos, like most businesses in Iowa, are adapting to the new normal. Our guests will be able to play slot games, place wagers on sports, and dine together, but we have implemented a number of measures aimed at protecting our guests and employees.”

For example, in order to accomplish social distancing, Wild Rose is disabling a portion of its slot machines and using dividers to separate seating positions in certain areas. Initially, no table games will be operational, though Wild Rose will re-evaluate as more guidelines become available. The Wild Rose Draft Kings Sportsbook will not be open, but wagers may be placed at the kiosks in the casino or with the cashier. Wild Rose has postponed promotions, special offers, events and concerts for the time being.

Employees and guests are encouraged to wear masks, though they are not required. Wild Rose will have masks on hand for anyone who wants to wear one. “Over the past two months, the entire property was deep cleaned inside and out with every surface, nook and cranny scrubbed and sanitized,” Timmons added. “We will continue this diligence after we open. When a guest is done playing a game, the slot system will use proprietary technology to notify crews that it needs to be cleaned and sanitized.”

The self-service beverage bar in the casino will be open, though guests will need to use a new cup or glass rather than refilling containers. The restaurants and hotels at Wild Rose Emmetsburg will remain closed.

“We understand that this continues to be a developing situation, and hopefully, we will progress slowly and steadily toward operating at full capacity,” Timmons said. “We continue to closely monitor and respond with changes, as safety and caution dictate.”

For more information click here.