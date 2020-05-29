Woodbury County Conservation Board cabins reopen on Friday

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Woodbury County Conservation Board cabins are located in the Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Iowa, Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Iowa, and in Southwood Conservation Area, near Smithland, IA.

Director, Dan Heissel, said that those cabins are now open once again.

"When COVID-19 hit we made the decision to close all cabins to rentals. We had to cancel reservations. We didn't want to do that, but it was for the safety of our staff and for the safety of the public as well." said Heissel.

With a few new adjustments and staff training, Heissel said they feel that it is time to re-open the cabins and allow reservations.

One change that has been made, is that all silverware and dishware has been removed from each cabin, asking the renters now to supply their own.

And extra sanitation is also taking place.

"We had to adjust our check-in and check-out times, to allow for more time for cleaning and sanitation between each rental. It took a little time to do that. And we blocked out some days between rentals, let them sit for 24 hours. And we have a sanitizing system that we are going to take in, and sanitize each of the cabins after each renter leaves." said Heissel.

Heissel added that while the cabins have reopened, the playground, restrooms and showers in the parks are still temporarily closed.