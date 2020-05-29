Woodbury County reports 34th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Woodbury County, bringing its total to 34.

Health officials say the latest death involved an older adult male between the ages of 61 and 80.

On Friday, May 29, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. According to the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard, the county has reported 2,686 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, SDHD says 1,500 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 106 since Thursday morning.

Thus far, there have been 208 total hospitalizations in the county, 144 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.