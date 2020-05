WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19.

The Winnebago Reservation now has had a total of 39 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 39 cases, eight individuals have recovered.

The 14 patients that tested positive were all symptomatic, but reportedly in good condition. Those patients are recovering at home in isolation.