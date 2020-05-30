Officials name believed cause of Friday night fire

Update:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Officials believe latent heating is the cause of a fire that occurred at Feed Energy’s processing plant in Sioux City on Friday night.

The Sioux City plant processes vegetable oil for use in poultry and swine feeds. According to a local fire official, it is believed that the fire started due to “latent heating in the remaining materials in and around the vegetable oil tanks.”

The fire was in the same area as a fire that occurred earlier this month. Officials say there were 4 employees at the plant at the time and fortunately, all got out safely.

The Sioux City fire department was called immediately and after they arrived, they contacted the 185th Air National Guard at the Sioux City airport to dispatch their foam truck. The fire was extinguished by approximately 7:45 pm and posed little risk to the surrounding community.

Previous:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City fire crews were back at a plant in the city's old stockyards area, tonight, battling flames that first flared up almost a month ago.

Back on May 1st, fire damaged several storage tanks at the Feed Energy facility on Cunningham Drive.

The flames were fueled by vegetable oil, which the company used to enrich animal feed.

Sioux City Fire-Rescue Captain Ryan Collins said tonight's fire was a flare-up related to the initial fire earlier this month.

This fire was large enough to call in the foam truck from the 185th Air Refueling Wing to extinguish it.

The investigation into the cause of the initial fire is complete, but won't be released until after any potential insurance investigations have concluded.