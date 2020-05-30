Dakota County confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed Saturday that there has been one new COVID-19 death in the county, bringing its total to 25.

The Dakota County Health Department says they have also confirmed nine new positive cases in the county. Thus far there have been 1,663. COVID-19 cases in Dakota County.

Health officials are not releasing any additional details on the latest cases or death.