Iowa reports 343 additional COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Saturday there have been eight more COVID-19 deaths and 343 new positive cases since yesterday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting there have now been 528 virus deaths in the state, with a total of 19,135 individuals testing positive.

As of May 30, Iowa health officials say 150,111 people have been tested. There have been 130,547 negative cases reported in Iowa.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m.