Lake Creek Amateur first round results

Lake Creek Amateur - First Round
Championship Flight:
- John Spellerberg, -3
- Jack Evans, -3
- Jonny Douglas, -2
- Andrew Zinn, -1
- Kyle Ritchie, E
- Michael Clark, E
- Jared Tigges, E
- JJ Cooney, +1
- Cole Jaeschke, +1
- Matt Pitts, +1
- Josh McCormick, +2
- James Preston, +2
- Bobby Brooks, +3
- Will Schenkelberg, +3
- Greg Szepelak, +3
- Jason Hough, +3
- Michael Storey, +3
- Jim Calkins, +3
- Matt Weeks, +3
- Brad Mickelson, +4
- Devon Dembinski +4