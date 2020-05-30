 Skip to Content

Lake Creek Amateur first round results

Lake Creek Amateur - First Round

Championship Flight:

  1. John Spellerberg, -3
  2. Jack Evans, -3
  3. Jonny Douglas, -2
  4. Andrew Zinn, -1
  5. Kyle Ritchie, E
  6. Michael Clark, E
  7. Jared Tigges, E
  8. JJ Cooney, +1
  9. Cole Jaeschke, +1
  10. Matt Pitts, +1
  11. Josh McCormick, +2
  12. James Preston, +2
  13. Bobby Brooks, +3
  14. Will Schenkelberg, +3
  15. Greg Szepelak, +3
  16. Jason Hough, +3
  17. Michael Storey, +3
  18. Jim Calkins, +3
  19. Matt Weeks, +3
  20. Brad Mickelson, +4
  21. Devon Dembinski +4

