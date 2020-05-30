NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket New May 30, 2020 2:07 pm Keith W. Bliven News, Top Stories Watch live: Click on the video link below to watch NASA-TV coverage. WATCH LIVE: NASA-TV coverage of the planned launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft operated by SpaceX to carry two American astronauts to the International Space StationWATCH LIVE: NASA-TV coverage of the planned launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft operated by SpaceX to carry two American astronauts to the International Space StationPosted by KTIV News 4 on Saturday, May 30, 2020