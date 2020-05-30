Okoboji teen saves man while scuba diving

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - With the warmer weather quickly approaching, many people are out at the Iowa Great Lakes for some fun on the water. And what seemed like an ordinary day for one Okoboji teen, turned out to be a life-changing experience.

It was Calvin Grosvenor's first time diving without an instructor when the unthinkable happened.

"It was one of the hardest things I had ever done," said Calvin Grosvenor.

Calvin Grosvenor received his diving certification back in November. Grosvenor was diving with a man who had originally wanted to go alone. But crews with Boji Divers suggested he go with a partner.

Grosvenor says they were about 5 minutes into the dive when he noticed the man seizing up and started sinking to the bottom of the lake.

"First thing I wanted to do was make sure he was okay. Once I realized he wasn't I had two things I wanted to do. I wanted to make sure, one that he was breathing, and two I wanted to get him back to shore. I had nothing else in my mind but to get him back to shore and make sure he was breathing," said Grosvenor.

Grosvenor says he never imagined something like this happening.

"I wasn't really expecting anything big. But he was certified, he was one certification away from being a master diver. So, he was extremely experienced and I was expecting to learn something from him, Grosvenor.

Mark Petersen, Dive Captain for Arnold's Park Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue says the situation could have been much worse.

"You have to be trained, dive with a buddy. Have good equipment. Know your equipment. I think that's what happened with both these gentlemen. Is, they were both trained and the outcome we had is just because of good training," said Mark Peterson, Dive Captain for Arnold's Park Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue.

Petersen adds Grosvenor's quick thinking saved the man's life.

"It says something about his character. Able to stay calm like that. There's a lot of people that wouldn't be able to handle a situation like that. Think quickly. So, Calvin did the right thing. Did what he was trained to do. And was able to stay calm because he was confident in his skills," said Peterson.

Grosvenor says he's thankful for his training.

"It's going to stick with me for the rest of my life," said Grosvenor.

The man Grosvenor saved is expected to make a full recovery and says he can't wait to get back to work.