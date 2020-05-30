River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* Until late Wednesday night.
* At 8 AM Saturday the stage was 10.80 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Wednesday June 3.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…the right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.
&&