Shoppers see prices of several basic grocery items rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- These days trips the grocery store look very different with many sporting masks and gloves.

Now, consumers face even more obstacles picking up food.

U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes rise.

As with many other changes, this one can be attributed to the coronavirus disrupting processing plants and distribution networks

Officials say that overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years.

Analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to keep workers healthy.

Fortunately, officials say the price for staples such as eggs and flour haven't bee rising as much since consumer demand has leveled off

However, prices may continue to fluctuate for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.